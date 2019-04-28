Bolton: Trump agreed to pay North Korea $2M for Warmbier’s release, but never did

The US decision to end sanctions waivers for purchases of Iranian oil later this week will backfire by angering Washington’s allies, Tehran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tells Fox News.

Zarif said US policy is designed to make life hard for the Iranian people so they will “take action” against the Tehran government.

Mohammad Javad Zarif says President Trump pulled out of the Iran Deal because he didn't like President Obama pic.twitter.com/twpQPW0zHW — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 28, 2019

“They are wrong in their analysis. They are wrong in their hope,” Zarif says, insisting instead that the people of Iran will get fired up to resist such pressure.

“This is coercion, pure and simple,” he says.

“People are not happy. China is not happy, Turkey is not happy, Russia is not happy. France is not happy. US allies are not happy that this is happening and they say that they will find ways of resisting it.

Zarif also says that Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal because he did not like his predecessor, Barack Obama.

— with AFP