Border Police arrest 4 residents of Abu Dis suspected of attacking post
Border Police say they’ve arrested four residents of Abu Dis, near Jerusalem, suspected of attacking a Border Police post near the town on May 15 with bombs and Molotov cocktails.
Three of the suspects were shot and injured during the incident and remain injured, officials say.
Norway mosque shooter jailed for minimum 21 years
A Norwegian court sentenceד a right-wing extremist to a minimum of 21 years in prison for a 2019 mosque attack near Oslo and for murdering his step-sister in a racially-motivated act.
He is found guilty of trying to “kill as many Muslims as possible,” though no one was seriously injured in the mosque attack.
“Philip Manshaus… is sentenced to 21 years of ‘forvaring,'” a court west of Oslo rules, using the Norwegian term for a custodial sentence that can be extended indefinitely.
A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, 22-year-old Manshaus was arrested on August 10, 2019, after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum while wearing a bulletproof vest and a helmet with a camera strapped to it.
Just three worshipers were in the mosque at the time. One of them, a 65-year-old man, overpowered Manshaus.
“Manshaus has said that his plan was not only to kill as many Muslims as possible but that he wanted to destabilize society and accelerate the race war,” the court says in its verdict.
The body of his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, was later found in their home.
— AFP
Iran says virus cases in the country top 180,000
More than 180,000 people have been infected in Iran’s coronavirus outbreak since it first emerged nearly four months ago, an official says.
As the figures are announced, President Hassan Rouhani calls on Iranians to stick to guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“If everyone follows the health instructions exactly, then all jobs can be reopened,” he says in remarks broadcast on state television.
“We are progressing slowly and step by step [because we don’t want] our people to think that the coronavirus era has passed. This would pose a major health problem for us.”
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 2,238 new infections in the past 24 hours took the total to 180,156.
— AFP
Gantz tells EU foreign policy chief he’s committed to peace, dialogue
Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke this morning with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, his office says.
Gantz told Borrell he is “committed to advance the peace process” and stated his desire to keep an open dialogue with the EU and regional partners.
The statement makes no explicit mention of Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, saying the sides discussed “strengthening Israeli-EU relations” and Iran’s regional threat.
China slams ‘provocative’ US military flight over Taiwan
China reacts angrily to a US military transport jet’s flight over the self-ruled island of Taiwan, calling it an “illegal act” and “serious provocation.”
The overflight adds to rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over a slew of issues, and the US relationship with the island claimed by China is high on the list of disagreements.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said a Boeing C-40A Clipper transport jet flew over the island on Tuesday, the same day Taiwan intercepted several Chinese fighter jets that flew into the island’s southwest airspace.
A spokeswoman for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office says the US flight “harms our sovereignty, security and development interests, and violates basic principles of international law and international relations.”
— AFP
EU to ease virus travel bans from July 1, but not to all
The European Union announces plans to ease a ban on nonessential travel to the continent, with foreign students, non-EU nationals who normally live in Europe and certain highly skilled workers likely to be exempt from the coronavirus restrictions from July 1.
After the virus began spreading throughout Europe in March, the EU gradually extended a ban on all nonessential travel into the 27 member countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland until June 15.
With borders inside Europe’s ID check-free travel area likely to be fully functional again by the end of June, the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, is recommending that outside borders be opened to give a much-needed boost to virus-ravaged economies and in particular the tourism sector.
“While we will all have to remain careful, the time has come to make concrete preparations for lifting restrictions with countries whose health situation is similar to the EU’s and for resuming visa operations,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said.
— AP
Netanyahu to weigh new restrictions over virus’s spread
The prime minister is set to hold a situation assessment at 3 p.m. with top officials to discuss the possibility of reintroducing restrictions on the public due to the growing rate of coronavirus infections.
After Netanyahu calls for jailing reporter, Gantz says it’s media’s job to critique
After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a journalist who published an investigative report about him should be jailed, his partner in the unity government, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, tweets: “”Journalists’ job is to critique us. So it has been, so it is now and so it will continue.”
Gantz is joined by other Blue and White officials including Communications Minister Yoaz Handel and Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen, who defend the freedom of the press.
In response to a Channel 13 investigative report detailing Netanyahu’s alleged pressuring of the owner of the Walla news site Shaul Elovitch to provide positive coverage in exchange for regulatory benefits — an issue for which the prime minister is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000 — Likud and Netanyahu issued a statement claiming veteran journalist Raviv Drucker was “running wild with leaks and extortion of witnesses.” It claimed “the game is rigged” against Netanyahu. “In a proper world Raviv Drucker would be going to jail today for airing criminal leaks and obstructing justice.”
Drucker aired recording transcriptions of conversations in which Elovitch said Netanyahu was doing many things for him, things “I wouldn’t believe…I feel I owe [him] all the time… and I’m not delivering.”
In another transcript, then-Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua complains to Elovitch of being “a string puppet” for Netanyahu and warns news reports benefiting the Netanyahu family must be done “carefully” or management could face a revolt from the newsroom.
