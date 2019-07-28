The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
British warship arrives in Gulf to escort UK-flagged vessels
A Royal Navy warship has arrived in the Persian Gulf to accompany British-flagged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, amid tensions after Iran seized a British tanker this month.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense says that the HMS Duncan will join the Frigate HMS Montrose in the Gulf to defend freedom of navigation.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says the Royal Navy will escort UK vessels until a diplomatic resolution is found to secure the route again.
The British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker was seized in the Strait of Hormuz a week ago. Some senior Iranian officials have suggested the ship was seized in retaliation for the British navy’s role in seizing an Iranian supertanker off the coast of Gibraltar for violations of EU sanctions on oil sales to Syria.
The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a vital waterway for oil tankers.
Condition of teen stabbed outside Tel Aviv LGBT hostel improves
The condition of a teenager seriously wounded in a stabbing Friday outside a LGBT youth hostel in Tel Aviv is upgraded to moderate.
Ichilov hospital says the teenager remains in the intensive care unit but is fully conscious and breathing without the help of a respirator.
Police are still looking for the assailant, who the victim is said to have identified as his brother.
The teenager is reportedly from Tamra, an Arab city in northern Israel.
Palestinian indicted for sexualy assaulting 13-year-old Israeli girl
An indictment is filed at the Beersheba District Court against a Palestinian man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Israeli girl.
Ashraf Karaja, 38, is charged with sodomy and committing indecent acts against the girl.
According to the indictment, Karaja invited the girl to an apartment he was fixing up in the southern city of Ashdod near her school, where he is accused of assaulting here numerous times.
Karaja, a resident of the West Bank, denies the charges.
UK says British soldier who died fighting IS in Syria was killed by friendly fire
LONDON — Officials say a British special forces soldier who died fighting the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria was killed by friendly fire, rather than in a roadside bomb as previously believed.
Sgt. Matt Tonroe died in March 2018 alongside US commando Master Sergeant Jonathan J. Dunbar while on a joint operation in Manbij, northern Syria, with American special forces. The Pentagon had said they died from improvised explosive devices.
But investigators have concluded that Tonroe, 33, was killed by an explosive carried by a colleague.
Britain’s Defense Ministry says that while “it was initially believed that Sgt. Tonroe was killed by enemy action,” a subsequent investigation concluded he was killed by “the accidental detonation of explosives carried by coalition forces.”
Iran says UK’s seizure of tanker a breach of nuclear deal
VIENNA — Iran says it considers Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker a breach of the ailing 2015 nuclear deal, as the remaining parties to the accord meet in Vienna in another attempt to salvage the agreement.
British authorities detained an Iranian tanker off the UK overseas territory of Gibraltar in early July on allegations it was breaching EU sanctions on Syria.
On July 19, a British-flagged tanker was impounded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards with its 23 crew aboard in the Strait of Hormuz, which was seen by the UK as a tit-for-tat move.
Arriving at the meeting in Vienna, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi links the tanker row to discussions over the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
“Developments have occurred, such as the seizure of the tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar, which in our view is considered a breach of the JCPOA,” Araghchi says in comments carried on Iranian state TV.
“Countries party to the JCPOA must not create any obstacles in the way of Iran exporting its oil,” he adds.
Araghchi is speaking as envoys from Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and Iran gathered for talks in the Austrian capital, a month after a similar meeting failed to achieve a breakthrough.
