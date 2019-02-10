Brother of Palestinian suspect in teen’s killing says he’s innocent

The brother of the Palestinian suspect in the killing of an Israeli teenager in Jerusalem denies he was the murderer.

“I don’t believe he murdered [her], he doesn’t do things like that. I grew up with him in the same house. My brother Arafat is not a murderer,” Suleiman Irfayia tells Channel 13.

Asked about his Arafat Irfayia’s reenactment of Ori Ansbacher’s murder, Suleiman reiterates his brother’s innocence.

“Whenever Israel arrests someone it claims he was the murderer and there is proof. My brother doesn’t do things like that,” he says.

Suleiman Irfayia also denies he or his brother are members of Hamas or Fatah.