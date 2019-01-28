Canada revokes charity status for Jewish NGO over funds to pre-IDF seminars, settlements

Canadian authorities have reportedly revoked the charity status of a major Jewish organization, charging that its activities support the Israel Defense Forces and West Bank settlements.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) earlier this month stripped the Beth Oloth Charitable Organization of its status, after 39 years of operation, Global News reports. With more than CAD 60 million (USD 45 million), it was one of the country’s richest charities.

The CRA explained its decision by saying Beth Olot donates to Israeli pre-army seminaries, called mechinot, and that it considers those donations to be aiding the operations of Israel’s military.

“It is our position that these pre-army mechinot exist to provide support to the Israel Defence Forces, and that funds forwarded to these mechinot are therefore in support of foreign armed forces,” it reportedly said.

The CRA also said Beth Oloth donated CAD 1.2 million (USD 900,000) to recipients in West Bank settlements, adding that it goes against Ottawa’s policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to the report.