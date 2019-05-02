Cartoonist says ‘Jewish propaganda machine’ behind criticism of NYT caricature

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vows his terror group will defeat the Israeli military if it enters Lebanon as part of a future war, according to a translation of his remarks by Israel’s Ynet news site.

“Israel wants a war? Let it go to war. The Israeli units and brigades that dare to enter southern Lebanon will be annihilated and destroyed on live television in front of the whole world,” he says, according to the translation.

Nasrallah says Israel is deterred by Hezbollah’s military capabilities and has no interest in launching a military operation in Lebanon.

“[Israel] is scared of being entangled in Gaza, even though it is exposed from all sides, so it will dare enter southern Lebanon,” he says.

Nasrallah is speaking at event to commemorate three years since the death of Mustafa Badreddine, Hezbollah’s former military chief, who the IDF’s chief of staff at the time said was killed by his own men.