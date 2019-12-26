Casting Likud primary vote, PM says his spirit stronger than inclement weather

After a quiet few hours as rain lashed much of central Israel, the pace has started to pick up at the central Tel Aviv polling station with a queue of some Likud members waiting to vote at the 10 ballot boxes inside.

“You see the enthusiasm here. This is what we have seen in the primary period and this is what we will see in the election,” Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis, at the polling station to vote, tells The Times of Israel.

— Raoul Wootliff