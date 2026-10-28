Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
CEC: 89.8% of votes counted, no change in seat distribution
The Central Elections Committee announces that it has counted 89.8 percent of votes from yesterday’s election.
The makeup of seats has not changed from the previous count. The pro-Benjamin Netanyahu bloc is expected to hold 53 seats, while his opponents will hold 67 — split between 48 for Jewish-led parties and 19 for Arab-led parties.
The counting of ballots from soldiers, diplomats, prisoners and some others will begin at 1 a.m. and is expected to be completed by tomorrow evening. That group is the vast majority of the remaining ballots.
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