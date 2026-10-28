Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Flavio Bolsonaro claims he is ‘true president’ of Brazil
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who fled to the United States after losing an election to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, says in a statement that he is the “true president of Brazil.”
“I am the elected president, and the criminals who stole Brazil’s election are part of a criminal organization that has established a tyranny,” Bolsonaro says in the statement published on his X account, slamming “electoral fraud.”
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