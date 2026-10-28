Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Flavio Bolsonaro claims he is ‘true president’ of Brazil

By AFP 28 October 2026, 11:03 pm
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Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives to vote during general elections in Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2026. (AP/Lucas Landau)
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives to vote during general elections in Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2026. (AP/Lucas Landau)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who fled to the United States after losing an election to incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, says in a statement that he is the “true president of Brazil.”

“I am the elected president, and the criminals who stole Brazil’s election are part of a criminal organization that has established a tyranny,” Bolsonaro says in the statement published on his X account, slamming “electoral fraud.”

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