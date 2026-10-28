Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Report: Netanyahu looking to replace his acting chief of staff

By Lazar Berman 28 October 2026, 11:42 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief of staff Ido Norden (YouTube screenshot)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief of staff Ido Norden (YouTube screenshot)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s acting chief of staff Ido Norden is on his way out, Channel 13 reports, saying the premier is not pleased with his performance.

Norden has been kept out of a number of meetings, according to the report, and Netanyahu is actively searching for a replacement.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement the report is “incorrect.”

In April, Norden, the author of a book about Israel’s so-called “deep state,” replaced disgraced spokesman and chief of staff, Ziv Agmon, who offered his resignation after his derogatory remarks about Likud lawmakers of Middle Eastern, or Mizrahi, descent were leaked to the press.

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