Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Joint List reiterates it’s ready for ‘political cooperation to oust the Netanyahu government’

28 October 2026, 11:38 pm
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Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-led Joint List political alliance, (Center-L) and other members cheer at the alliance’s campaign headquarters in Nazareth on October 27, 2026, as the first exit polls are announced on television during Israel’s legislative election. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)
Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-led Joint List political alliance, (Center-L) and other members cheer at the alliance’s campaign headquarters in Nazareth on October 27, 2026, as the first exit polls are announced on television during Israel’s legislative election. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

In a statement, the Arab-led Joint List party says it’s ready for “political cooperation to oust the Netanyahu government.”

The Joint List is projected to win 12 seats, making it tied for the third-biggest party in the Knesset, but most Jewish-led opposition parties have ruled out partnering with it to form a coalition.

“Our public understands the significance of the moment and went in droves to the polls,” the party says. “The Joint List will work with all its strength to bring an end to Netanyahu’s rule. We are ready for political cooperation to establish an alternative government, which will present a true alternative and commit itself to a true change of the current government’s racist policy.”

Earlier, Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen told Channel 13, “Anyone who wants to offer a substantive and genuine alternative to Netanyahu’s government of bloodshed will have to talk to us in order to pave the way for the change that the Israeli public longs for.”

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