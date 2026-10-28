No change in Knesset makeup with 90% of votes counted

With 90% of votes counted, comprising 97.5% of ballot boxes, as of 11:35 p.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 53 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 48.

The count means there is no change from the previous tally.

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.