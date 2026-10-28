Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
No change in Knesset makeup with 90% of votes counted
With 90% of votes counted, comprising 97.5% of ballot boxes, as of 11:35 p.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 53 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 48.
The count means there is no change from the previous tally.
The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here