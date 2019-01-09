Coastal town of Eilat high on NY Times’ list of places to go in 2019

Israel’s small resort town of Eilat has come out near the top of the New York Times’ list of recommended travel destinations of 2019.

The southern city on the Red Sea coast is given the number six spot on the list, with the newspaper’s Debra Kamin highlighting its coral reef diving opportunities and luxury hotels.

“With the opening early this year of Ramon Airport, set in the dramatic Timna Valley…the world will finally get a direct route” to the enticing tourist spot, she says.