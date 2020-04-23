Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 14,592

The Health Ministry reports that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel as of this morning is 14,592, up by 94 since last night.

The figure comes following a multi-day high yesterday of 556 cases in the previous 24 hours.

The death toll is 191, up by two cases since last night.

The number of patients on respiratory ventilation is down 3.6% to 107 and the number of severely ill patients is down 8.1% to 136.

A total of 5,334 people have recovered from the virus.