Constitution committee voting to advance judicial appointments bill

The Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee is currently voting to approve the coalition’s Judicial appointments bill for its final Knesset readings.

“After such a night, you continue with this disgrace,” says Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak, shortly before being ordered out by committee chair Simcha Rothman.

Rothman opened the committee saying “we will, God willing,” bring the bill for a vote later today, and was answered by opposition shouts.

According to Army Radio, Likud MK Moshe Saada left the meeting, saying “what’s the point?”

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators streamed into the streets across the country last night after the premier fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, after his former ally warned him that the overhaul was causing damage to Israel’s security.

There have been weekly mass protests for nearly three months against the planned legislation, and a rising wave of objections by top public figures including the president, jurists, business leaders, and more.

Opponents of the overhaul have drawn a line in the sand on the judicial appointments bill, set to advance today, saying it will politicize the court, remove key checks on governmental power and cause grievous harm to Israel’s democratic character.