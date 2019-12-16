Cops halt their anti-violence lecture at Negev school to disperse nearby brawl

Police officers arrest four people, including a 16-year-old boy, on suspicion of involvement in a violent brawl in the Bedouin community of Hura in the Negev region.

The officers were delivering a lecture against violence at a nearby school, but stopped it when they heard nearby gunshots.

They found two local families brawling, pursued the suspects and arrested the four suspects, Hebrew-language media reports.

They also found illegal weapons at the scene.