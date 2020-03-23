Coronavirus cases in Israel up to 1,238 — Health Ministry

The Health Ministry adds 135 new coronavirus cases to last night’s tally, bringing the total count to 1,238.

The number of serious cases jumped overnight from 18 to 24. Another 34 are in moderate condition, 37 have recovered, and the rest are showing mild symptoms.

Almost 130,000 Israelis have been in home quarantine, with some 75,000 of them still in quarantine today.

The ministry says it has tested 5,268 people for the virus in the last 24 hours.