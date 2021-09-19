Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, September 19, 2021

Court remands the last Palestinian fugitives caught, for 10 days

19 September 2021, 7:57 pm Edit
Munadil Nafiyat, one of the six Palestinian security prisoners who escaped from the high-security Gilboa Prison, attends a remand hearing at the Nazareth Magistrate's Court court, September 19, 2021. (David Cohen/ Flash90)
The Nazareth Magistrate’s Court orders Palestinian security prisoners Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat be remanded for 10 days, following their arrest overnight in the West Bank city of Jenin, after two weeks on the lam.

