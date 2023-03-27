Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Departures immediately halted at Ben Gurion Airport as workers union declares strike

27 March 2023, 10:40 am Edit
Travelers wait in line in the departures hall at Ben Gurion Airport on May 30, 2022. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
The head of the workers union at Ben Gurion Airport announces an immediate halt to departures, minutes after the head of the Histadrut head announces a “historic” labor strike in an attempt to “stop the madness” of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

“I ordered the immediate halt of takeoffs at the airport,” says Pinchas Idan.

Bar-David said the strike will begin as soon as today if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not announce a halt to the controversial judicial overhaul.

The airport workers union is the first to take action.

