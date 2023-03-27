Departures immediately halted at Ben Gurion Airport as workers union declares strike

The head of the workers union at Ben Gurion Airport announces an immediate halt to departures, minutes after the head of the Histadrut head announces a “historic” labor strike in an attempt to “stop the madness” of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

“I ordered the immediate halt of takeoffs at the airport,” says Pinchas Idan.

Bar-David said the strike will begin as soon as today if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not announce a halt to the controversial judicial overhaul.

The airport workers union is the first to take action.