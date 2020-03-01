Deri: Jews in Israel may be scared to wear a kippah in public if left-wing coalition formed

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri claims Jews in Israel may be scared to wear a kippah if a left-leaning government is formed after tomorrow’s elections.

“A left-wing government is likely to be formed here with the support of [Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor] Liberman and the Joint List. If this government is formed, I’m worried that people will be scared to walk in the street with a kippah and will need to walk with a cap like in Europe,” Deri is quoted saying by Channel 13 news during his grandson’s bris.

Deri heads the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, part of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties.