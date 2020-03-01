Gantz: Likud spreading false reports about coronavirus to hurt Blue and White

The Blue and White party petitions the Central Elections Committee to order news channels to broadcast Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu’s planned press conference on the coronavirus with a 10-minute delay due to the “high probability” that it will contain election campaign messages.

According to Israel’s election laws, news channels cannot broadcast direct election campaigning by candidates in the 60 days before elections.

Netanyahu is set to deliver a statement and press conference on the outbreak and spread of the virus in Israel shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Blue and White petition, “there is a high probability that the address delivered by the prime minister as part of the press conference will constitute electoral campaigning.”

— Raoul Wootliff