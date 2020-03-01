Under Likud pressure, extremist party says still no decision on whether to drop out

Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, has still not made a final decision on whether to drop out of the elections, his spokesperson says.

The spokesperson adds that Ben Gvir will hold a press conference at 7:30 p.m., fueling speculation he could announce he’s quitting the race.

The announcement comes as reports say Otzma Yehudit is in talks with United Torah Judaism on a deal that could see Ben Gvir drop out and throw his support behind the ultra-Orthodox party.

Ben Gvir earlier today said he had reached a deal with Likud to quit, but Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been calling for Otzma Yehudit to drop out, reneged on the deal.

Netanyahu, who previously tried to include Otzma Yehudit in an alliance of national-religious parties, has repeatedly claimed that votes for the extremist party will be wasted as it will not pick up sufficient support to enter the Knesset, thus hurting his right-wing bloc.