PM’s associates deny he coordinated with UN envoy to call Sanders ‘ignorant fool’

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addresses the annual AIPAC conference, with Israel’s elections tomorrow featuring heavily in his speech.

“I will fight to keep Israel a country we can be proud of. I will ensure that Israel remains secure, Jewish and democratic. I will form a government only with partners who share our vision and keep extremists out of our Knesset,” he says.

Gantz appears to be referring to the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, who Prime Minister Netanyahu had sought to include in an union of national-religious parties allied with his Likud. AIPAC last year said it boycotts members of Otzma Yehudit, which it called a “reprehensive and racist party.”

The Blue and White chief, who speaks by video feed, also vows to revive plans for an egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall if he becomes prime minister. The plan, which was supported by many Jewish groups in the US, was frozen by Netanyahu following pressure from his religious allies.

“I want an Israel the entire Jewish people is proud of,” Gantz says. “When I’ll be prime minister, everyone will have a place at the Western Wall. Everyone.”

Gantz also promises to work closely with both Republicans and Democrats if he forms the next government, amid growing criticism of Israel and Netanyahu by many Democrats.

“Under my leadership. Israel will never become a partisan issue [in the United States]. I will work effectively with both sides of the aisle,” he says.