Blue and White MK: PM evading responsibility by saying Gantz lacks guts to strike Iran
Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi says party leader Benny Gantz would have carried out a strike on Iran if ordered to do so when he was IDF chief of staff under Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Ashkenazi is pushing back on a recording aired by Israeli television last week in which Blue and White political adviser Israel Bachar can be heard saying Gantz didn’t have the courage to attack Iran and was a “threat” to Israel. Gantz fired Bachar after the recording aired.
Speaking with Army Radio, Ashkenazi says the job of the IDF chief of staff is to prepare military options for political leaders and that Gantz did not so in the case of Iran.
Ashkenazi, who preceded Gantz as IDF chief, accuses Netanyahu of evading responsibility by accusing the Blue and White leader of not having the guts to strike Iran, as any decision to do ultimately rests with Israel’s political leaders.
Syria says 2 warplanes downed by Turkey as tensions soar
Syria’s official news agency says two of its warplane were shot down by Turkish forces inside northwest Syria, amid a military escalation there that’s led to growing direct clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces.
SANA says the jets were targeted over the Idlib region, and that the pilots ejected with parachutes and landed safely. These confrontations have added to soaring tensions between Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides of the Syrian civil war.
Regev says Netanyahu fixer apologized after being recorded calling her an ‘animal’
Culture Minister Miri Regev issues her first public response to a recording aired yesterday of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s aide Natan Eshel calling her an “animal” and saying that “non-Ashkenazi” voters were swayed by negative campaigning.
“It’s good that Natan Eshel understood the mistake he made. He called me and apologized from the bottom of his heart,” she writes on Twitter. “His words yesterday were improper and there is no place for them.”
Regev, who has frequently lashed out at left-wing figures for remarks seen as offensive to Mizrahi Jews, says Eshel “only represents himself” and rails at the Blue and White party over allegedly racist comments by some of its lawmakers.
“Blue and White is an elitist, racist party that is arrogant to Mizrahis and the periphery,” she says, adding that Mizrahi Jews have “an authentic representative in Likud.”
Likud: Coronavirus vaccine will be found before Gantz can form coalition without Joint List
The Likud party dismisses Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s claim that Prime Minister Netanyahu is planning to spread false reports about the coronavirus during tomorrow’s elections to suppress turnout among Blue and White supporters.
“Gantz is talking nonsense. A vaccine for the coronavirus will be found before [Gantz] finds a way to form a government without [Joint List MK] Ahmad Tibi. We’re a seat away from a victory that will prevent fourth elections or a dangerous government dependent on Tibi,” Likud writes on its Twitter account.
Gantz: Likud spreading false reports about coronavirus to hurt Blue and White
Blue and White chairmen Benny Gantz accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party of spreading fake reports about the coronavirus in a bid to suppress turnout on election day among Blue and White voters.
“It doesn’t bother the Likud propagandists to promote with all [their] strength the message that there’s the coronavirus in Givatayim. Did you ask yourselves why in fact Givatayim. Because it’s a stronghold of Blue and White,” Gantz writes on Twitter.
He adds: “This is exactly what Netanyahu intends to do tomorrow. He intends to disrupt election day, spread fake news in every area identified with Blue and White.”
Gantz was referring to reports that parts of a mall in the Tel Aviv suburb were closed due to suspicions someone was infected with the virus. In the last elections, 50.32 percent of votes cast in Givatayim went to Blue and White.
The Health Ministry said the man, who had returned to Israel from the US by way of Italy, reported not feeling well and that he was examined by medical personnel.
“There’s no hindrance to go to the mall in Givatayim and to continue [one’s] daily routine,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Health Ministry doesn’t put out statements on suspected [carriers of the virus] or those who were examined but only about verified cases.”
Gantz visited the mall after the reports.
Coughing pope nixes spiritual retreat, saying he has a cold
VATICAN — Pope Francis says today he is canceling a planned six-day spiritual retreat south of Rome after coming down with a “cold.”
“Unfortunately, a cold forced me not to take part this year,” the 83-year-old pontiff says after coughing a couple of times during his weekly appearance from a Vatican window in front of supporters.
Iran raises death toll from new coronavirus to 54
Iran’s health minister raises the nationwide death toll from the new coronavirus to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped overnight to 978 people.
Kianoush Jahanpour says new cases were confirmed in a number of cities, including Mashhad, which is home to Iran’s most important Shiite shrine that attracts pilgrims from across the region. Calls by Iran’s civilian government to clerics to close such shrines to to the public have not been uniformly followed.
The new figures represent 11 more deaths than reported yesterday and a whopping 385 new cases of infections. The new numbers, however, bring down the percentage of deaths to infections from 20% to around 5.5%.
Also today, Iran’s state broadcaster says all flights to the city of Rasht, the capital of nothern Gilan province, had been suspended. It gives no reasons why. The area of Gilan has some of Iran’s highest number of infections after the capital, Tehran, and the holy city of Qom, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the country.
The virus, which originated in central China, has infected at least seven government officials in Iran, including one of its vice presidents and a senior health ministry official.
