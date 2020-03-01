Sanders on criticism from Israeli envoy: I’m proud to be Jewish, am not anti-Israel

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders responds to Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon telling AIPAC today that Sanders is an “ignorant fool” for calling Prime Minister Netanyahu a racist.

In an interview with the CBS program “Face the Nation,” Sanders is asked about the comment and whether he believed his criticism of AIPAC, which he recently says provides a platform to “bigotry,” would hurt him politically.

“Yeah, I do. I mean, they have a lot of money. They have a lot of power. Look, I’m Jewish and I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage… I am not in- anti-Israel,” he says.

Sanders says that while he is committed to ensuring “the independence and the security and the freedom of the Israeli people,” he believes the US needs a foreign policy “that not only protects Israel, but deals with the suffering of the Palestinian people as well.”