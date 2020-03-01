UK reports 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing tally to 35

LONDON — British health authorities announce 12 more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the country’s overall tally to 35.

The government’s chief medical officer, Prof. Chris Whitty, says one of the new patients “had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad.”

Whitty says medical workers were still investigating the cause of that one infection.

Three of the new COVID-19 patients are contacts of an existing patient. Of the remaining eight new cases, six infected people recently traveled from Italy and two had arrived from Iran, both countries hard hit by the coronavirus that emerged late last year in central China.

— AP