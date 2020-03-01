Recording indicates Netanyahu knew about tape of Gantz aide before its release

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with a rabbi who had taped one of the aides to the premier’s centrist rival, Benny Gantz, disparaging the Blue and White leader, prior to the tape’s release, Channel 12 news reports.

The network releases a recording from last Wednesday, a day before the tape of Israel Bachar was released, of Netanyahu talking with Rabbi Guy Havura and others.

In the recording, a voice said to be the rabbi’s and another speaker can be heard promising Netanyahu that the recording of Bachar must be published without his voice altered.

Netanyahu can be heard responding, though his answer is not comprehensible.

The prime minister has denied discussing the recording with Havura before it was published.

In the tape from last week, Bachar can be heard saying Gantz does not have the guts to attack Iran and is a “threat” to Israel. Gantz fired Bachar after the recording’s release and accused Netanyahu’s Likud party of using “mafia” tactics.