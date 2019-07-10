DNA of Ethiopian-Israeli shot dead by policeman found on rock at scene

The DNA of Solomon Tekah, the Ethiopian-Israeli teen shot dead by an off-duty officer in an incident that sparked nation-wide protests, was found on a rock recovered from the scene, Channel 12 news reports.

The DNA may indicate that Tekah, 19, threw or at least held the rock prior to being shot, and could strengthen the police officer’s case.

The officer claimed he was trying to break up a street fight he came across but was set upon by three youths who hurled stones at him, endangering his life. He said he did not target Tekah but rather fired at the ground.

The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department said a probe into Tekah’s death concluded the officer indeed fired at the ground and the bullet apparently ricocheted into Tekah.