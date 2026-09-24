Dozens arrested for blocking street near UN at rally led by anti-Zionist Jews

Dozens of activists are detained by police for blocking a street near the UN at a rally led by the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace.

Police lead a long line of cuffed activists wearing shirts that say “Fund people not bombs” onto a police bus on First Avenue, just south of UN headquarters.

Protesters on the sidelines chant, “None of us are free until all of us are free,” and “Free Palestine.”

Brad Lander, a Democratic nominee for Congress in New York, protests alongside the activists.