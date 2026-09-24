Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Dozens arrested for blocking street near UN at rally led by anti-Zionist Jews

By Luke Tress Today, 8:34 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander gathers with other demonstrators to protest ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Madison Swart)
Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander gathers with other demonstrators to protest ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Madison Swart)

Dozens of activists are detained by police for blocking a street near the UN at a rally led by the anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace.

Police lead a long line of cuffed activists wearing shirts that say “Fund people not bombs” onto a police bus on First Avenue, just south of UN headquarters.

Protesters on the sidelines chant, “None of us are free until all of us are free,” and “Free Palestine.”

Brad Lander, a Democratic nominee for Congress in New York, protests alongside the activists.

Protesters are arrested outside the UN, September 24, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

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