Dozens protest outside home of ‘NAZA’ filmmaker’s parents: ‘Death sentence to traitors’

Dozens of people led by right-wing provocateur Mordechai David are protesting outside the home of “NAZA” filmmaker Rachel Szor’s parents in central Israel’s Savyon, footage shows.

In one video, the protesters can be heard chanting “death sentence for traitors.” Protesters can also be seen hoisting signs that read “betrayal of IDF fallen” and “denounce the traitors among us.”

מרדכי דוד, רועי סטאר ועשרות נוספים מפגינים מול בית הוריה של רחל שור, יוצרת נז״א. במהלך המחאה זיהו מפגין נגדי, הקולנוען איתמר רוז, והחלו לרדוף אחריו ולדחוף אותו בקריאות ״עונש מוות לבוגדים״ pic.twitter.com/m2fkQQLjQQ — אורי סלע Uri Sela (@uri_sela) September 16, 2026

Earlier today, David posted videos of himself from the offices of Local Call, the left-wing outlet that publishes investigations by Szor’s co-director Yuval Abraham, including those that form the basis of the film’s allegation that Israel used AI to systematically target civilians in Gaza.

David could be seen in one video yelling at one Local Call journalist, “I wouldn’t harass you even if you paid me,” as the journalist calls police on her phone.

David posted other videos calling on supporters to come to Savyon tonight, and vowed to hold similar protests outside the home of Abraham’s parents once he manages to track them down. According to David, Abraham’s parents have fled their address.

The filmmakers themselves are currently abroad, but when they get back to Israel, “wherever they go, we’ll chase them, legally… we’ll block them everywhere in the country,” David said.