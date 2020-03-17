Economy minister says lockdown of whole country still a possibility

The Health Ministry reports six more confirmed cases of the coronoavirus overnight, bringing the country’s total to 304.

According to the ministry, four people are currently in serious condition with the disease, while another 11 are moderately ill.

The vast majority of the confirmed carriers of the virus –284 of the 304 — are displaying only light symptoms. Another five people are no longer sick and are recuperating, the ministry says, up from four yesterday.

The patients are being treated in hospitals across the country and in their homes in some cases.