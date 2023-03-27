Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Edelstein backs Gallant: In view of security situation, now is not the time to change defense minister

27 March 2023, 12:59 pm Edit
Likud MK Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on February 12, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Likud MK Yuli Edelstein leads a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on February 12, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein gives his support to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This morning I held a confidential discussion on the consequences of social tensions in the country on the security system,” Edelstein tweets.

“The committee heard a worrying overview. In light of the information that came up in the discussion and in view of the security situation – it is clear that this is not the time to change the defense minister,” Edelstein says.

Gallant warned earlier in a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel’s security was in danger amid the judicial overhaul legislation.

On Sunday evening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Gallant, a day after the Likud member called for pausing the advance of legislation in the government’s judicial overhaul. The move sparked mass spontaneous protests across the country overnight.

Edelstein, the head of the defense committee, has previously called for Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.