Edelstein backs Gallant: In view of security situation, now is not the time to change defense minister

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein gives his support to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the latter was fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This morning I held a confidential discussion on the consequences of social tensions in the country on the security system,” Edelstein tweets.

“The committee heard a worrying overview. In light of the information that came up in the discussion and in view of the security situation – it is clear that this is not the time to change the defense minister,” Edelstein says.

Gallant warned earlier in a closed meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that Israel’s security was in danger amid the judicial overhaul legislation.

On Sunday evening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Gallant, a day after the Likud member called for pausing the advance of legislation in the government’s judicial overhaul. The move sparked mass spontaneous protests across the country overnight.

Edelstein, the head of the defense committee, has previously called for Netanyahu to halt the judicial overhaul.