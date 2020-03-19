Edmond de Rothschild Foundation announces NIS 50 million donation to Israeli hospitals

The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation has announces that it will be making a NIS 50 million ($13.43 million) donation “to increase the readiness of the hospitals in Israel to restrain the spread of the Coronavirus.”

The donation will be dedicated to the purchase of respirators, protective equipment for medical teams as well as to address and other critical needs of the hospitals in Israel, a statement from the organization says.

Medical officials for weeks have reported a lack of protective gear that has risked exposing them to the virus. Thus far, over 1,600 doctors and nurses have been forced into quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 carriers.