Education Ministry releases details of plan for reopening of schools

The Education Ministry releases details of its plan for the reopening of some schools next week, which government ministers green-lighted yesterday.

Children in first through third grades will return to school five days a week, while kindergarteners will be divided into groups of 15 to 17 that will each study half the week at school and half the week remotely.

“The classroom will be organized so every student sits at a separate table” with a distance of two meters between them, according to the plan, and all students and staff will be required to wear masks.

All other grades will continue to study remotely.

Final sign off for the plan is dependent on the findings of a study into coronavirus infection rates among children, which will be released later this week.