The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Egypt officials say roadside bomb wounds 6 police in Sinai
EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials are saying that six policemen were wounded by a roadside bomb targeting a police patrol vehicle in the restive northern Sinai province.
The officials say Thursday that the bomb was detonated remotely near the city of El-Arish. They say Islamic militants had set up ambushes along the highway leading to El-Arish where they had kidnapped at least 14 civilians over the course of the last 24 hours. The officials speak on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in northern Sinai, where an affiliate of the Islamic State jihadist group is based.
Last week, the group claimed responsibility for the killing of eight policemen in an assault on a checkpoint near El-Arish.
— AP
Norwegian tanker denies it was sunk in reported attack
OSLO, Norway — Norwegian tanker Front Altair is still afloat after a reported attack in the Gulf of Oman Thursday, the chief executive of the company that owns the vessel tells AFP, denying reports it had sunk.
“I can confirm that the vessel has NOT sunk,” Frontline chief executive Robert Hvide Macleod writes in a text message to AFP.
The 23 people who were on board were “all safe,” he adds.
Iran’s official news agency IRNA had previously reported that the Front Altair had sunk.
The 111,000-tonne oil tanker, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, was “attacked” on Thursday morning in the Gulf of Oman, with three explosions but no injuries reported on board, the Norwegian Maritime Authority said.
Frontline provides no other details. According to the Norwegian Maritime Authority, the ship’s crew has boarded a passing vessel.
Norwegian authorities call on its ships in the region to exercise extra caution in the region, and “to stay well clear of Iranian waters until further notice.”
— AFP
Iran questions timing of reported attacks on Japan-tied tankers
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif says that reported attacks today on two tankers off the Iranian coast just as Japan’s prime minister held Tehran talks are more than suspicious.
“Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning,” Zarif tweets.
— AFP
Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks.
Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning.
Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 13, 2019
comments