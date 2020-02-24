Egypt said to tell PIJ not to react if Israel launches retaliatory strikes

Six rockets were fired at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, five of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The sixth rocket appears to have landed in an open field outside the community of Nir Am, a spokesperson for the Sha’ar Hanegev region says.

There are no injuries caused by the rocket attack.

Shrapnel from one of the Iron Dome interceptions shatters a car windshield in the community of Nir Am in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, a spokesperson for the local government says.

No damage is reported in Sderot, though some pieces of shrapnel fell in the town, a municipal spokesperson says.

