Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Eisenkot-led bloc establishes special committees to repeal judicial overhaul

By Ariela Karmel Today, 5:20 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc has agreed to establish a series of special parliamentary committees tasked with repealing legislation passed as part of the outgoing government’s judicial overhaul, according to Hebrew media. Most of the committees will be headed by lawmakers from Yair Golan’s Democrats party.

The committees will seek to repeal five controversial laws passed by Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition:

  • A law giving lawmakers greater control over judicial appointments;
  • A law weakening the power of the attorney general to act as a check on government power;
  • A law giving the justice minister effective control over the police’s internal investigations department;
  • A sweeping communications overhaul criticized for threatening press freedom;
  • And a law restricting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be declared incapacitated, widely seen as designed to shield Netanyahu from recusal over his ongoing corruption trial.

The High Court has frozen key provisions of the police investigations and communications laws, while postponing implementation of the recusal law until the inauguration of the 26th Knesset. The judicial appointments and attorney general laws have also faced legal challenges.

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