El Al union leaders accused of tossing chairs, coffee to blow up labor talks

The union leadership at struggling national carrier El Al has been suspended by the Histadrut labor federation after a labor meeting ended with overturned chairs and spilled coffee, Channel 12 news reports.

Video published by Hebrew media outlets show some chairs knocked over and coffee spilled on a desk. The channel says the meeting had been between the union leaders, the Histadrut and airline management.

אירוע חריג בישיבה שקיימה הנהלת אל על עם נציגי הטייסים: נציגי מועצת העובדים, פוצצו את הישיבה, ולדברי עדי ראייה השתוללו, קיללו וזרקו כיסאות במחאה על המו"מ שמנהלים הטייסים עם ההנהלה בלעדיהם. יו"ר ההסתדרות ארנון בר-דוד הודיע למועצת עובדי אל על וליו"ר על השעייתם לאלתר. @ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/2x18e7ulmx — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 25, 2020

However, according to Ynet, the union leaders busted into a meeting between pilots and the Histadrut and confronted them in an effort to blow up the talks, spilling drinks and throwing chairs.

Tensions at the carrier have been high as it has slashed its workforce by some 90 percent and dipped into pension accounts to stay afloat amid the coronavirus crisis. The airline is seeking a government bailout to save it from insolvency and being broken apart.

In a statement quoted by Ynet, labor leaders say half of the pilots have been rehired and more may be headed back, while almost all other workers remain laid off, accusing them and the Histadrut of “bullying behavior.”