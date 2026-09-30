Elections Committee to hold discussion on Likud petition against efforts to bring Israelis living abroad to vote

The Central Elections Committee will hold a discussion on October 6 on a Likud petition against bodies engaged in efforts to assist Israelis living abroad in traveling to Israel to vote in the October 27 election.

Israel does not have absentee voting, with the exception of diplomats and emissaries posted around the world. But returning citizens can vote as long as they are in the country and registered. The AID Coalition organization is running an initiative called “Fly and Vote” aiming to help coordinate travel for Israelis looking to return for the election.

Likud has claimed the organization is operating illegally and in contradiction to the laws surrounding party financing. Its move appears to be due to a belief that many of those who wish to return would vote for opposition parties.

However, the organization has asserted that it is nonpartisan, “does not endorse any candidate or party,” and that it does not cover any travel costs.