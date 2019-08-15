The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Elizabeth Warren says Israeli entry ban on Omar, Tlaib a ‘shameful’ move
US Democratic lawmaker and 2020 White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren slams Israel’s decision to ban congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering Israel, calling it “a shameful, unprecedented move.”
Israel doesn't advance its case as a tolerant democracy or unwavering US ally by barring elected members of Congress from visiting because of their political views. This would be a shameful, unprecedented move. I urge Israel’s government to allow @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib entry.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 15, 2019
Deputy FM confirms Israel will bar US lawmakers Omar, Tlaib from entering
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely confirms that Israel has made a decision to deny entry to US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their BDS support.
“Israel has decided — we won’t enable the members of Congress members to enter the country,” she tells the Kan public broadcaster.
“We won’t allow those who deny our right to exist in this world to enter Israel. In principle this is a very justified decision.”
Trump says Israel would be showing ‘great weakness’ if it admits Tlaib, Omar
US President Donald Trump says if Israel admits US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar into the country it would be showing “great weakness,” amid reports Jerusalem is going to bar the pair.
It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019
Residents evacuated as fire breaks out near West Bank settlement of Yitzhar
A fire breaks out near the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar, prompting authorities to evacuate some of its residents, police and the Fire and Rescue Service say.
Firefighting teams and helicopters are trying to contain the blaze, which is just dozens of meters from buildings.
Hebrew-language media says authorities are checking a suspicion of arson.
שלושה מבנים עולים באש בשריפה ביצהר, ארבעה צוותי כיבוי פועלים במקום. נבדק חשד להצתה@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/1AkiDLasmv
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 15, 2019
Netanyahu said to tell Likud members to snub major conference organized by TV channel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked members of his Likud party not to participate in a political conference organized by Channel 12 on September 5, less than two weeks before the September 17 elections, Haaretz reports.
Netanyahu and his associates have waged war against what they call “propaganda networks” over negative reports on Channel 12 and other TV networks and coverage of the corruption cases against him.
According to the report, Netanyahu met this week with Likud ministers and MKs and asked them to refuse invites by the channels “to not give them legitimacy.”
He specifically mentioned the September 5 event, in which three Likud MKs are currently expected to take part, along with the leaders of most major parties. None of them have canceled their participation, Haaretz says. Netanyahu himself turned down a request by the organizers.
Likud members give daily TV interviews, including to Channel 12.
John Hickenlooper ending his 2020 White House bid — source
John Hickenlooper will drop out of the US Democratic presidential primary today, according to a Democrat close to him.
The former two-term Colorado governor, who ran as a moderate warning of the perils of extreme partisanship, struggled with fundraising and low polling numbers. His planned departure from the 2020 race was confirmed last night by a Democrat who isn’t authorized to speak publicly before the announcement and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.
Hickenlooper, 67, is not expected to announce a decision today on whether he will run for Senate in Colorado, though he has been discussing the possibility with advisers. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, up for reelection in 2020, is considered one of the most vulnerable senators in the country because of Colorado’s shift to the left.
— AP
Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry — police
A man has been stabbed outside Britain’s Home Office interior ministry in London, police say.
“One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station,” the city’s Metropolitan Police says.
The police initially report the injuries are life-threatening but later say his injuries are not life threatening.
— AFP
Man in Sweden suspected of conspiracy to commit terrorism
Swedish prosecutors say a man arrested in northern Sweden who initially was suspected of planning a murder is now suspected of conspiracy to commit terrorism.
In a statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority says no further details are available pending the investigation but adds the man, who has not been identified, is to face a pre-trial custody hearing later today or tomorrow.
He was arrested yesterday in downtown Ostersund, a town of 50,000 some 475 kilometers (295 miles), northwest of Stockholm. Swedish broadcaster SVT said the man was arrested when he drove into a large flower pot and items found in his car made police suspicious.
— AP
Democratic Camp leader says banning Omar, Tlaib from Israel a ‘grave mistake’
Democratic Camp party chairman Nitzan Horowitz says the reported decision to bar US congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering Israel is a “grave mistake.”
“This isn’t just a confrontation with the Democratic Party which has always supported Israel, it’s also a more basic issue: Israel is a free and democratic country, and in such a country you don’t deal with criticism by entry or exit bans,” he writes on Twitter.
Israel, UAE have held secret talks to counter Iran threat — report
The United States has been arranging secret talks between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the common threat posed by Iran, the Wall Street Journal reports.
During the clandestine meetings, convened twice in recent months by Washington’s top official on Iran, Brian Hook, officials from both countries shared information and coordinated efforts to counter the threat, the WSJ report says, citing US officials familiar with the matter.
The meetings went further than several recent symbolic moves strengthening Israel-UAE ties, such as Israeli journalists visiting on several occasions, and the ties are now said to also be focused on deepening diplomatic, military and intelligence relations.
Shaffir calls Netanyahu a ‘coward’ over reported barring of Tlaib, Omar
Stav Shaffir, No. 2 in the left-wing Democratic Camp party, criticizes the government for reportedly deciding to bar US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country over their BDS support.
“A country with a wise foreign policy would have invited the congresswomen whose opinions we don’t like for a visit, and made sure that it exposes the complexity of the conflict, connects them also to our narrative and shows to the world that we are strong and open,” Shaffir writes in a tweet.
“The policy of Netanyahu, the coward, slams the door and hands a gift to BDS, which gives back a gift to Bibi: fear and division,” she says, using Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nickname.
Arab party leader: Barring of Tlaib ‘exposes the true face of Israel’s occupation’
The leader of the Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties, Ayman Odeh, says the reported denial of entry to US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their BDS support is a continuation of other alleged Israeli wrongdoings toward Palestinians.
“Israel has always banned Palestinians from their land and separated us from other Palestinians, but this time the Palestinian is a US congresswoman,” Odeh tweets.
“Rashida Tlaib didn’t even have to land to expose the true face of Israel’s occupation.”
Hamas says Gantz’s threats aimed at attracting votes of ‘extremists’
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassim reacts to threats made last week by Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz that if he is made prime minister, the next war will see the IDF enter Gaza, defeat Hamas and kill all its commanders.
“Gantz’s threats to assassinate [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar and the top Hamas commanders are meant to attract the votes of extremists within the Zionist society in the upcoming elections,” Qassim says on Facebook.
“Gantz should remember how the resistance reacted when he was chief of staff,” he adds, referring to the 2014 Gaza War, during which Gantz was the army chief.
Arab MK: Barring of Omar, Tlaib makes it easier to explain why Netanyahu is dangerous
Arab MK Ahmad Tibi denounces Israel’s reported decision to bar entry to US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
“A lot of times it is hard for Palestinians to explain to the American public why Netanyahu’s policy is so disastrous,” Tibi writes on Twitter.
“Now, that task is easier.”
Germany to increase its monthly payments to Holocaust survivors — Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Germany has agreed to increase its regular payments to thousands of Holocaust survivors by hundreds of euros per month.
“We have been in talks with the government of Germany to give extra aid to Holocaust survivors, in addition to the aid we have been giving,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
“This is important, these people deserve it, and I thank the government of Germany.”
Zandberg slams apparent entry refusal to Omar, Tlaib as ‘diplomatically foolish’
MK Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing Democratic Camp party slams the government’s reported decision to bar entry to US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib over their BDS support, saying the move is “both fundamentally wrong and diplomatically foolish.”
“A democratic country can’t deny entry to elected officials of a friendly democracy, let alone the immense damage already caused — not only image-wise, but also to the important relations with the Democratic party,” Zandberg says in a statement.
56 Palestinians arrested trying to illegally enter Israel, apparently on way to beach
Border Police officers say a busload of Palestinian men, women and children illegally sought to enter Israel from the West Bank without permits, apparently en route to the beach.
Guards at the A’zaim checkpoint east of Jerusalem say they flagged down the private bus for a security check, after deeming it suspicious. The bus driver and passengers, including numerous children, were held for questioning at the crossing.
“The troops who stopped the bus for a check were surprised to find that all of its passengers, 56 children, women and men, aren’t permitted at all to enter Israeli territory,” a statement from the Border Police says, adding that the Palestinians are residents of the West Bank city of Ramallah and its surrounding villages.
“In a search of the bus, items of clothing and other items were located that strengthen the suspicion that it was a group making its way to one of the beaches in Israel,” police say.
The driver of the bus, a resident of East Jerusalem, and the 56 passengers were detained at the crossing for questioning, police say.
The border police force applauds its officers for a job well done, though the group does not appear to have posed a security threat.
“The Border Police have witnessed numerous attempts by Palestinians to infiltrate into Israeli territory for various goals,” it says. “The officers situated at the crossings in the Jerusalem envelope will continue to work professionally and with initiative to prevent the infiltration of those who aren’t permitted to enter the country, illegals who are liable to be involved in criminal activities, and occasionally even terrorism in Israeli territory.”
Russian housing firm stops ‘goodbye rent’ billboard campaign featuring Haredi Jew
An asset management firm in Russia removes an billboard featuring a depiction of an ultra-Orthodox Jew extending one hand and the words: “Goodbye rent!”
The boards that the Novoselye firm, which offers mortgage plans and housing packages, installed in St. Petersburg earlier this month have prompted dismay and allegations of anti-Semitism.
“Definitely anti-Semitic: An exploitation of the theme that all Jews are usurers,” one critic of the billboard, Natalya Zonova, wrote on the page of the Choral Synagogue Jewish community of St. Petersburg on V Kontakte, the Russian version of Facebook. That community also called for the billboard’s removal.
Amid criticism, Novoselye agreed to remove the billboards if a majority of respondents to a poll it published on V Kontakte vote for its removal. But out of 967 voters, only 46 percent did so.
Still, the firm agrees to have the billboard removed so as not offend people who found it anti-Semitic.
— JTA
Israel decides to bar entry to Omar, Tlaib over BDS support — report
Israel has decided to bar US congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country, following fierce debates on the matter, Channel 12 reports.
The report, which does not cite a source, says the final decision is being drafted and passed around for comments before the move is publicly announced.
The reason cited for the move is reportedly “suspected provocations and promotion of BDS.”
comments