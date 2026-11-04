Entry to President’s Residence halted ahead of Herzog’s party consultations after security alert
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Entry to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem is temporarily suspended following a security alert, shortly before President Isaac Herzog is set to begin consultations with representatives of the parties in the incoming Knesset, his office says.
“During a security screening of visitors entering the President’s Residence, the X-ray screening machine triggered an alert. As a result, entry to the residence has been temporarily suspended pending clarification of the matter. Police bomb disposal experts are on their way to the scene to inspect the equipment,” reads a Hebrew statement from Herzog’s office.
“The incident is being examined in coordination with the relevant authorities,” it says.
A foreign journalist reportedly triggered the X-ray machine. Officials and journalists have been moved behind closed doors while the inspection takes place.
The Times of Israel Community.