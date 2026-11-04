Entry to President’s Residence halted ahead of Herzog’s party consultations after security alert

Entry to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem is temporarily suspended following a security alert, shortly before President Isaac Herzog is set to begin consultations with representatives of the parties in the incoming Knesset, his office says.

“During a security screening of visitors entering the President’s Residence, the X-ray screening machine triggered an alert. As a result, entry to the residence has been temporarily suspended pending clarification of the matter. Police bomb disposal experts are on their way to the scene to inspect the equipment,” reads a Hebrew statement from Herzog’s office.

“The incident is being examined in coordination with the relevant authorities,” it says.

A foreign journalist reportedly triggered the X-ray machine. Officials and journalists have been moved behind closed doors while the inspection takes place.