Exit polls: Far-right AfD surges in east German vote

The far-right Alternative for Germany party surges strongly in elections in two eastern states on Sunday, public television exit polls say, reflecting anger with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government.

In Saxony, the anti-immigration AfD scores 27.5 percent, up sharply from 9.7% five years ago, broadcasters ARD and ZDF forecast.

It wins between 22.5 and 24.5% in Brandenburg state, compared to 12.2% in 2014, say the initial projections.

— AFP