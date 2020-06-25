Fashion giant Fox accused of ‘piggish behavior’ for paying dividend despite losses

Fashion chain Fox is paying its shareholders a dividend of NIS 49 million ($14.2 million) for the first quarter of 2020, despite losses caused by the coronavirus crisis, Hebrew-language media reports.

The news comes after Fox demanded and received NIS 40 million from the government to compensate for the losses.

Zehava Galon, the former leader of the left-wing Meretz party, accuses Fox CEO Harel Wiesel of “piggish behavior” in a Channel 13 interview.

A quarterly report says Fox lost NIS 30.2 million in the first quarter of this year, compared with losing NIS 7.2 million in the same time in 2019.