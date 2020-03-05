Fearing virus spread, swearing-in of 23rd Knesset to be limited to lawmakers

The Health Ministry is ordering anyone who was in contact with a New York tourist who recently visited Jerusalem, and who was later diagnosed with COVID-19, into a 14-day home quarantine.

The ministry releases the detailed itinerary of the woman, who visited the city from February 23 to 27.

She arrived on El Al flight LY8 from New York, which departed at 11:50 p.m. on February 22, and left on flight LY27, which left Tel Aviv at 1:05 a.m. on February 28.

On February 23, she visited the Mamilla pedestrian mall, eating at the Rimon Cafe and stopping at the Zara clothing store.

On February 24, between 1 p.m. and 3. p.m., she ate at the Rimon Cafe on Ben Yehuda Street. She then took bus no. 74 from King George Street to Hebron Road. Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day, she visited the Osher Ad supermarket in Talpiot.

On February 25, she ate at the Kitchen Station restaurant between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., at the First Station Promenade.

On February 26, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. she was at the Bank Mizrahi on Heleni HaMalka Street. From 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. she was at the Hadar mall in Talpiot, in the Osher Ad supermarket, the Tzomet Sefarim bookstore and Fox Home.

On February 27, at 10 a.m., she took the no. 74 bus from Hebron Road to Talpiot. Between 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., she ate at the Caffit Cafe on Emek Refaim Street.

At 7:30 p.m., she took the no. 74 bus from Hebron Road to the Central Bus Station. She then took the 8:30 p.m. train from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion Airport.

“Anyone who was at these aforementioned places at these times is requested to enter home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure and report it to the Health Ministry website,” the ministry said.