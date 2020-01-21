Film of world leaders condemning anti-Semitism to be shown at Rivlin-hosted dinner

A film featuring condemnations of anti-Semitism by world leaders will be aired tomorrow evening at a dinner hosted by President Reuven Rivlin for dignitaries attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

A statement from the President Residence’s says the film will be based on 44 letters from a book compiled by Yad Vashem for the events this week marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

“To those who seek the destruction of Israel and the Jewish people, I say: never again,” writes US President Donald Trump.

Trump will not be visiting Israel this week, with Vice President Mike Pence attending the forum in his stead.

The film also includes letters from Prince Charles, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Polish President Andrzej Duda.