Foreign Ministry workers said to ask FM to stop PM’s selection of loyalist as Egypt envoy

Foreign Ministry workers in recent days have asked Foreign Minister Israel Katz to try to prevent Prime Minister Netanyahu’s reported intention to appoint Communications Minister Ayoub Kara as Israel’s ambassador to Egypt, the Haaretz daily reports.

According to the newspaper, the employees have asked Katz to support the appointment of Amira Oron, a career Foreign Ministry official who was tapped for the position last year.

Kara, a Netanyahu loyalist who failed to secure a realistic spot on Likud’s electoral list to enter the next Knesset, is known for having made a number of diplomatic gaffes, including reportedly being detained at Dubai’s airport last year for refusing to follow instructions of airport officials.