Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Former Yisrael Beytenu lawmaker Esterina Tartman dies at 68

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:34 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Former Yisrael Beytenu MK Esterina Tartman, who served in the Knesset from 2006 to 2009 and briefly headed the party’s parliamentary faction, has died at the age of 68.

“I received with great sorrow the news of the untimely passing of former MK Esterina Tartman,” says Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

“Esterina devoted many years to public service and to serving the State of Israel, acting with dedication and determination,” he says. “My sincere condolences to her family and all her loved ones at this difficult time. May her memory be a blessing.”

Born in Jerusalem in 1957, Tartman served in the IDF and was discharged with the rank of major before entering politics. She was elected to the Knesset in 2006 on the Yisrael Beytenu slate and served as the party’s faction chair.

In 2007, she was tapped to become tourism minister but withdrew her candidacy after discrepancies emerged regarding academic qualifications listed on her resume.

The cause of her death is not immediately reported. She is survived by four children.

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