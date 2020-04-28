Four more die of virus, bringing national toll to 208

A driver who rammed two policemen in France yesterday afternoon says he did so to avenge the situation in Palestine.

The man used his car to ram the two officers as they conducted roadside inspections in Colombes, near Paris.

In his car, investigators found a knife and a “letter explaining his action,” prosecutors in Nanterre say.

The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office is looking into the possibility of getting involved.

One of policemen suffered serious head injuries. Both have been hospitalized but their lives are not in danger.

The suspect “said during his arrest that he had watched videos on Palestine before acting,” prosecution officials say.

— with AFP