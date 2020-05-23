France health minister wants limits on use of malaria drug to treat virus
search
home page
Live updates

Trump, Erdogan agree to continue cooperation regarding conflicts in Syria, Libya

Turkish president’s office says two leaders agreed during phone call to continue ‘pursuing stability’ in Middle East

By Jacob Magid Today, 6:40 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

In this photo from July 11, 2018, US President Donald Trump, left, talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they arrive together for a family photo at a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
In this photo from July 11, 2018, US President Donald Trump, left, talks with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they arrive together for a family photo at a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

6:40 pm

Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria, Libya in phone call

US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak on the phone regarding the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Libya, Turkish media reports.

The two agree to remain in touch regarding efforts to promote peace in the region.

6:40 pm

Arara residents fire at responding officers, lightly injuring two of them

Two police officers responding to reports of a shooting in the northern Arab Israeli town of Arara are lightly injured from gunfire shortly after their arrival at the scene.

A town resident was also injured in the incident.

6:41 pm

France health minister wants limits on use of malaria drug to treat virus

France’s health minister wants to limit use of a popular malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment after a new study found it ineffective and warned of increased health risks.

Olivier Veran tweets that he asked France’s public health council to draft new rules for prescribing hydroxychloroquine and other treatments within 48 hours.

He specifically cites a study of 100,000 patients worldwide, published Friday in the Lancet, saying hydroxychloroquine and related drug chloroquine were ineffective against the virus and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems.

Prominent French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult drew international attention – including from US President Donald Trump – for his research early in the pandemic suggesting hydroxychloroquine reduced virus symptoms. Raoult’s office didn’t comment on the minister’s move.

France included the drug in a trial of multiple treatments and allowed its use for hospitalized patients.

— AP

read more:
comments
Live updates
6:41 pm

France health minister wants limits on use of malaria drug to treat virus

France’s health minister wants to limit use of a popular malaria drug as a coronavirus treatment after a new study found it ineffective and warned of increased health risks.

Olivier Veran tweets that he asked France’s public health council to draft new rules for prescribing hydroxychloroquine and other treatments within 48 hours.

He specifically cites a study of 100,000 patients worldwide, published Friday in the Lancet, saying hydroxychloroquine and related drug chloroquine were ineffective against the virus and were tied to a greater risk of death and heart rhythm problems.

Prominent French virologist Dr. Didier Raoult drew international attention – including from US President Donald Trump – for his research early in the pandemic suggesting hydroxychloroquine reduced virus symptoms. Raoult’s office didn’t comment on the minister’s move.

France included the drug in a trial of multiple treatments and allowed its use for hospitalized patients.

— AP