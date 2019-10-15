France warns US over threat of Islamic State resurgence

French diplomatic officials say talks between France and the US are focusing on the need to prevent a re-emergence of the Islamic State group amid the violence in Syria.

According to two officials with his office, President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone call yesterday, insisting on the threat posed by Turkey’s offensive in northeast Syria to the whole region and Europe.

The officials say France’s priority is to issue a strong, coordinated diplomatic response in order to put pressure on Turkey so that the country ends its offensive in northern Syria.

Macron also spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday in a discussion that “underlined the deep divergence of views,” according to a statement from his office.

— AP